'Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan' Dream Fulfilled Under PM Modi's Leadership: J&K LG

The dream of "Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan" today stands fulfilled and post 5 August 2019 (when Article 30 was abrogated), the people of Jammu and Kashmir have started to see new dreams, the UT's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Sunday, April 24. LG Sinha was addressing an event welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir. In his first visit to the UT since the abrogation of Article 370, the Indian Prime Minister was participating in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.

Addressing the massive rally in Pali in Jammu's Samba district, LG Sinah felicitated Prime Minister Modi and said that this is the first time that from J&K to Kanyakumari, entire India has one flag and one leader “who is today in front of us.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palli Panchayat in Samba district to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day & lay the foundation stone & inaugurate development works worth over Rs 20,000cr.



LG Sinha said that PM Modi has brought new industrial schemes to the valley. Post-independence there was just Rs 15,000 cr in investment, now there is a proposal of Rs 52,000 and in coming years it will increase creating job opportunities, the Jammu and Kashmir LG informed.

"PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in J&K. Since independence till now there were just Rs 15,000 cr investment, now we've proposal of Rs 52,000 cr while projects of Rs 38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM. In the next few years, We expect investment to cross Rs 70,000 crore and almost 7 to 8 lakh youth will get jobs,” LG Sinha said.

PM Modi inaugurates multiple projects in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crores. The 8.45 Km long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour. He also launched 'Amrit Sarovar Mission' and transfered the amount of the National Panchayat Award into the bank accounts of the winning Panchayats in Samba. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba.

The Prime Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has been focused on bringing about a variety of reforms to substantially improve governance with a focus on easing the lives of the people in the Valley.

