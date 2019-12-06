Congress' Eknath Gaikwad Organises Candlelight March On Ambedkar's 63rd Death Anniversary

The minorities cell of the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday organised a candlelight march on the eve of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s 63rd death anniversary, Mahaparinirvan Divas. Congress workers joined the march from Dr Ambedkar’s residence at Rajgruha in Hindu Colony, Dadar (East), to Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar (West). Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad, vice-president Virendra Bakshi, president of minorities cell Kachru Yadav, and many other party leaders joined the march and paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi.