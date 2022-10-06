Eknath Shinde-BJP Govt To Complete 100 Days In Power On Oct 7; Fast-track Decisions Taken

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government in Maharashtra which took oath on June 30, is going to complete 100 days in power on October 7. On October 7, the details of the achievements of the state government will be presented to the public. Along with the progress report of 100 days, information about the target is likely to be shared.

Fast-track decisions in 100 days

Soon after the government was sworn in on June 30, the government announced to reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 a litre respectively, which resulted in an annual financial burden of Rs 6,000 crore. Then in July, an incentive of up to Rs 50,000 was declared for 13.87 lakh farmers who had been regularly paying their loans.

In the first meeting of the 18 Cabinet ministers sworn in, the government announced that it will pay double the compensation offered by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by flood.

Importantly, the Maharashtra Government decided to invite fresh bids for the Dharavi Redevelopment project and offer additional benefits for the project. This decision taken by the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Dharavi Redevelopment project also entails formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for one of the major infrastructure projects in the city.

A cabinet sub-committee headed by the Chief Minister announced a special package of Rs 755 crore covering five lakh farmers who did not meet the criteria for compensation given for the crop losses due to rain. This was in addition to Rs 3,954 crore disbursed to 30 lakh farmers as per the standing norms of losses due to a natural calamity.

After coming to power, the Shinde-BJP government has fast-tracked the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which was kept on the back burner by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA dispensation. The government gave a Cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to allow police personnel to take home loans at subsidised interest rates. The scheme was earlier launched in 2017 and was implemented till 2019, after which it was discontinued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The new Eknath Shinde government has decided to reintroduce the scheme for which the State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation will operate as the nodal agency.

The new government lifted the stay on the construction of Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony, a forest area. The decision paved the way for construction of the car shed at the green lung that was stopped in November 2019 following a stay imposed by the previous MVA government.

Also, the Maharashtra government restored the pension scheme meant for the political activists who were imprisoned during the Emergency imposed in 1975.

Shinde recently announced the cancellation of the Uddhav government’s decision to increase Mumbai’s municipal wards. The MVA government had raised the number of wards from 227 to 236, to help the Sena retain its edge in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have also launched Swacch Maharashtra 2.0. The Chief Minister also announced that Mumbai would undergo a transformation in 90 days under the new urban renewal plan unveiled by the state government.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also approved the reconstitution of statutory development boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada and the rest of Maharashtra.

In a fitting tribute, the 'Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College & Museum' was also inaugurated at the Kalina Campus of the University of Mumbai. The Maharashtra government had handed over a 7,000-square metre plot owned by the Directorate of Libraries in the Kalina campus of Mumbai University for the music college.

CM Eknath Shinde also brought ‘Aadarniya Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’ project across Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde took oath as Chief Minister on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray was forced to step down from the post following a rebellion by the majority of Sena legislators led by Shinde. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Image: ANI