Eknath Shinde Faction Gets 'Shiv Sena' Name & 'bow And Arrow' Symbol; Full EC Release Here

The Election Commission of India on Friday, February 17, ruled in favour of the Eknath Shinde camp. The ECI exercising its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with paragraphs 15 and 18 of the Symbol Order, 1968, ruled that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will go to the camp led by Eknath Shinde and not Uddhav Thackeray.

The order stated, "The name of 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' and symbol of 'Two Swords and Shield', which was allotted to the petitioner (Eknath Shinde) by way of interim order dated 11.10.22 of the Commission in this dispute case will henceforth be frozen with immediate effect and will not be used."

"In view of the ongoing bye-elections for 205-Chinchwad and 215-Kasba Peth of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Respondent (Uddhav Thackeray) faction, which was allotted the name of 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and symbol of 'Flaming Torch' as per the interim order date 10.10.22 of the Comission in this dispute case, is hereby allowed to retain the said name and symbol till completion of the said bye-elections," it further read.

Read the full ECI order here:-

Shivsena Dispute Final Order 17.02.20 by Republic World on Scribd