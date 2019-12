Welcoming the Supreme Court's order to hold a floor test in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign as the BJP doesn't have the numbers to prove the majority. He further claimed that during the floor test, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Sena, NCP and Congress will have the majority in the Maharashtra Assembly with the support of "170 legislators".