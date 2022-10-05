Eknath Shinde Jibes Uddhav With Deep 'succession' Quote Amid Shiv Sena Dussehra Faceoff

Before the Dussehra rally face-off in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at his predecessor to the post, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, October 5. Taking to Twitter, without directly naming Uddhav, Shinde quoted a verse of renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

"Mere bete, bete hone se uttaradhikari nahi honge, Jo mere uttaradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (By virtue of being sons, my sons will not be my successors, those who will be my successors, will be sons to me)," said Shinde in the post on the microblogging site. The post comes as, for the first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, two Dussehra rallies are to be held in the Maharashtra capital. Both Shinde and Uddhav groups were recently confronted over its celebrations at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area of Central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966.

Dussehra rally faceoff

However, the Bombay High Court's decision came in favour of the Uddhav camp, which means it will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park. Defeated, the Shinde camp will hold its rally at the MMRDA ground at BKC in the suburbs. Both the camps have claimed they are taking forward the ideals of Bal Thackeray, who was known to make fiery speeches at the Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park year after year till his death in 2012. Since then, his son Uddhav Thackeray, a former CM who lost power in June following a rebellion by his once trusted aide Shinde, had been addressing the annual event.

On one hand, Uddhav in the rally is expected to launch attacks on the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena's former ally which is now part of the government in the state. Shinde, on the other hand, is likely to target Uddhav for deviating from the path of Hindutva and joining hands with his once rivals Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November 2019.