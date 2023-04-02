Eknath Shinde Leads Savarkar Gaurav Yatra, Says Rally A Retort To Those Defaming Legacy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra on April 2 in Thane, Mumbai. Hundreds of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) workers holding flags and riding on two-wheelers were also seen participating in the yatra. Post the insult of the Hindutva ideologue Savarkar by Rahul Gandhi recently, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance announced the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Maharashtra.

“The Swatantrya Savarkar Yatra has begun, it’s a retort to the people who repeatedly insult him. We condemn their statements. The objective of the yatra is to take the ideology of Savarkar to every home in the state,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaking to Republic TV. The yatra will end on April 6.

Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Sambhaji Nagar today, days after clashes

Notably, the Savarkar Yatra will travel at Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday, just days after the Ram Navami violence in the area. The rally will take place one kilometre away from the location where Maha Vikas Aghadi will also hold its public rally on April 2.

The Savarkar rally comes after Rahul Gandhi insulted Veer Savarkar in his press conference post his disqualification from Lok Sabha. Both BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) announced ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ and talk about his many contributions to the country. Gandhi said, “My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never apologises,” when asked if he will apologise for his remark on the surname of PM Modi.

Uddhav, Pawar condemn Rahul’s comment

The parties in the MVA, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP expressed displeasure with the comment by Rahul Gandhi. NCP president Sharad Pawar said, "Today, Savarkar is not a national issue, it is an old thing. We had said a few things about Savarkar but it was not personal. It was against Hindu Maha Sabha. But there is another side to it as well. We cannot ignore the sacrifice made by Savarkar ji for the independence of the country," he further said Savarkar had a progressive view about the country and his sacrifice for the nation cannot be ignored.

Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray also condemned Rahul’s remark, “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that we walked with you in your ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as it was for the fight to save democracy. But I want to openly tell Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar is a God-like figure for us and we will not tolerate his insult…. We are together in the fight to save democracy. But do not make statements or take steps that will create fissures (between the Sena (UBT) and the Congress). They (BJP) are trying to provoke you. If we missed the timing today, then our country will surely go towards autocracy,” Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the SHiv Garjana rally in Malegaon.

