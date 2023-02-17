Eknath Shinde Pays Floral Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray After ECI's Big Shiv Sena Verdict

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday, February 17, visited Balasaheb Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai to offer him a floral tribute. This was amid his supporters dancing and celebrating as the Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier in the day ordered the party name 'Shiv Sena' and 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will be retained by the Shinde faction.

In his first response to Republic, in an exclusive conversation with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shinde welcomed the decision of the ECI and said, "This is the victory of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe's ideologies. This is the victory for the people who supported me."

Eknath Shinde's faction real 'Shiv Sena', read full ECI's release

The ECI exercising its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with paragraphs 15 and 18 of the Symbol Order, 1968, ruled that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol will go to the camp led by Eknath Shinde and not Uddhav Thackeray.

The order stated, "The name of 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' and symbol of 'Two Swords and Shield', which was allotted to the petitioner (Eknath Shinde) by way of interim order dated 11.10.22 of the Commission in this dispute case will henceforth be frozen with immediate effect and will not be used."

"In view of the ongoing bye-elections for 205-Chinchwad and 215-Kasba Peth of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Respondent (Uddhav Thackeray) faction, which was allotted the name of 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and symbol of 'Flaming Torch' as per the interim order date 10.10.22 of the Commission in this dispute case, is hereby allowed to retain the said name and symbol till completion of the said bye-elections," it further read.

