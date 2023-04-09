Eknath Shinde Performs Maha Aarti As Sun Sets On Saryu Ghat | WATCH

Eknath Shinde on Sunday participated in the Maha Aarti at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya with thousands of Shiv Sena and BJP members who arrived in the city. The Maharashtra CM arrived in the holy city for his two-day visit earlier in the day with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others, and visited the Ram Temple to offer his prayers. Shinde, on multiple occasions, said that the construction of the temple was the dream of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray as well as crores of devotees.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the construction of the temple and took swipes at Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition leaders speaking against his visit.

Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition [Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)], on the other hand, criticised Shinde for visiting Ayodhya when farmers in the state were suffering from crop losses due to the inclement weather. NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said for the past few days, agriculture produce has been largely damaged in many parts of Maharashtra on the account of unseasonal rains and hailstorm. Fruits like grapes, cashewnuts, oranges, bananas, mangoes have been damaged and this has severely "crippled the fortunes of farmers", he said.