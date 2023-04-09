Eknath Shinde Reminiscences Bal Thackeray's Dream After Visiting Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by thousands of his supporters, offered prayers at Lord Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday. Following this, he addressed a rally and reiterated that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a dream for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray which has now come true due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, it’s Shinde’s first Ayodhya visit after becoming the Maharashtra Chief Minister in June 2022, and the election commission recognised his faction as Shiv Sena and allowed it the party’s "bow and arrow" electoral emblem. On his arrival in the temple town, he was welcomed by a large gathering of Lord Ram devotees and several posters featuring Shinde were put up across the temple area.

While recalling Bal Thackeray's dream about Ayodhya's Lord Ram Temple, he said, "It was Balasaheb Thackeray's and millions of Ram devotees' dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya... PM Modi has made this dream come true by beginning the construction of the Ram temple."

Significance of Shinde's Ayodhya Visit in Maharashtra Politics

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s Ayodhya visit is viewed as a step towards claiming the political legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray from Uddhav Thackeray camp. The temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya has been the biggest dream of Bal Thackeray and Shinde's visit to the temple town when it's undergoing construction is believed to strengthen his faction as a real Shiv Sena.

In 1992, when BJP leaders and other independent activists shied away to hold the accountability of Babri Masjid demolition, it was Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray who said that if Shiv Sena workers are involved in the demolition of the mosque, then he is very happy. Shinde, who claims to be one of the true followers of Bal Thackeray and his ideology, knows well the importance of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

However, Shinde has earlier cleared the air on his Ayodhya visit by mentioning that it's not part of a political visit. He asserted, "This is not a political visit, I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I've come here as a CM. All party leaders wanted to take blessings from Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi ji & his ministers who were present here to welcome us."