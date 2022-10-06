Eknath Shinde Stakes Claim On Shiv Sena's 'Bow, Arrow' Symbol; Moves Application Before EC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde submitted an application before the Election Commission to stake a claim on the Shiv Sena's "Bow and Arrow" symbol on Thursday, October 6. In the application exclusively accessed by Republic TV, Shinde had sought the allotment of the “Bow and Arrow” to the Shiv Sena Political Party (SSPP).

Citing the September 27 order of the Supreme Court on the plea for stay by Uddhav Thackeray camp, Shinde in the application highlighted how the five-judge bench had directed that there shall be no stay of proceedings pending before the Commission, i.e., in declaring the group led by him as Shiv Sena and allowing the use of the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol.

Shinde camp put forth bye-elections as the reason

Shinde, in the application, put forth the bye-elections in the State of Maharashtra for the Andheri East constituency, which is sans an MLA following the passing away of Ramesh Latke on May 11. "That the symbol in the present dispute is necessary for the aforementioned upcoming bye-election in the State of Maharashtra and the Petitioner apprehends that despite not having the requisite support within the SSPP, the faction led by Respondent (Uddhav Thackeray) will illegally and unlawfully make an attempt to field a candidate and claim the allotted symbol of SSPP," the application before the Election Commission read.

In the application, Shinde has cited the affidavits filed by his group, as against none by the Uddhav camp. He claimed that it 'makes it clear that the Respondent does not have the support of the majority members of the SSPP'. In a bid to show him as the real leader of the Shiv Sena as against Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde put forth data of the support he enjoys among organisational as well as legislative wings of the Shiv Sena Party.

Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray Member of Legislative Assembly 40 0 Member of Parliament 12 0 Primary members of the SSPP 1,66,764 0 Padadhikari of SSPP 144 0 Rajya Prabhari/Chief of States of SSPP 11 0

Shinde seeks urgent hearing & disposal of petition over 'Bow & Arrow' claim

Having made the aforementioned points, Shinde in his prayer to the Election Commission has said, "It is, therefore, most humbly and respectfully prayed that, pending the admission and final disposal of the present Petition, this Hon’ble Commission may be pleased to urgently hear, dispose and allow the Petition filed by the Petitioner under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation And Allotment) Order, 1968 and allot the symbol of Shiv Sena party of “Bow and Arrow” to the group led by Petitioner, at the earliest."