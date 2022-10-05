Eknath Shinde Takes On Uddhav On Dussehra: 'You Joined Those Balasaheb Called Scoundrels'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in his Dusshera rally speech at Mumbai's MMRDA ground, reiterated his ideology of a 'true Shiv Sainik' and paid respects to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Starting his address with chants hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shinde went on to his knees, bowed down before the crowd and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

#LIVE: Eknath Shinde bows in gratitude to the crowd gathered for his Dussehra rally; Tune in here - https://t.co/zjQKKOSoSs pic.twitter.com/JQJrULm6qB — Republic (@republic) October 5, 2022

"The time I bowed down to the people of Maharashtra, I saw the love and support coming from every corner of the state. We know there are some people who got here late at night and even early morning. I am very grateful to the people, to the Shiv Sainiks who arrived at the venue. This is something that has made me really emotional", the CM said.

Eknath Shinde attacks Uddhav Thackeray for joining 'scoundrels'

Moving from his gratitude toward the people of Maharashtra, CM Shinde attacked Uddhav Thackeray for joining the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. "You (Uddhav Thackeray) all for your personal gains bend down and went ahead with NCP and Congress. Please go and see what all Balasaheb has said about these parties. You joined the groups which Balasaheb Thackeray called scoundrels", the CM said.

"This Shiv Sena is not of Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde, it is only and only of Balsaheb and of his thoughts. Balasaheb's real heirs are the people who believe in his ideology. We have just kept his ideology alive", Shinde said taking shots at the Uddhav faction of the party.

Maharashtra | This is not your (Uddhav Thackeray) private Limited company. The Shiv Sena is of shiv-sainiks who have given their sweat for it. Not for people like you, who did partnerships & sold it: CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/eGW8u7Zjq5 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

"You people betrayed Balasaheb and the voters who voted for Shiv Sena's alliance with the BJP by gathering votes with Balasaheb's picture on one side and Narendra Modi's on the other. You are calling us rebels, but what did you do? You have sold out the ideology of your own father," the CM added while doubling down on his attack against the former Maharashtra CM. Shinde further said that he has seen the public accepting and welcoming him in parts of the state that he has visited in the last few months. "If I had done something wrong or cheated, this would not have happened".

Shinde also cornered Uddhav Thackeray over his rally at Shivaji Park for which he approached the court seeking permission. "You went to court and got Shivaji park for the ground. Let me tell you that Sada Sarvankar had first requested for the permission and being CM, the law and order was under my control. Still, we didn't go ahead with Shivaji Park. We have the teachings of Balasaheb. You all have lost the moral right to speak from that ground", Shinde stated.