Eknath Shinde To Visit Ayodhya To Seek Blessings Of 'Ram Lalla', Could Meet CM Yogi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared on Sunday that on April 9, he along with all his ministers and MLAs will be visiting Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. Shinde announced that during the visit, they will visit the underconstruction Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya and will also take part in the Saryu River's aarti.

The Maharashtra CM said that he is going to visit Ayodhya along with all ministers, MPs, MLAs and other party leaders to seek blessing of 'Ram Lalla'. He said that this will be their first visit to Ayodhya after getting party's 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission.

Shinde along with party functionaries to visit Ayodhya

Terming the visit as their matter of belief and sentiments, the Shiv Sena leader said they have an old bond with Ayodhya and Lord Ram. He said, "We never treated the bow and arrow symbol as a weapon to be used against anyone. Lord Ram is also seen with a bow and arrow, so we feel that we have an eternal bond."

Thane: We will be going to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's blessings on 9th April and it's a matter of belief and sentiments: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

He even added that Balasaheb Thackeray always wanted the Ram Temple to be built and the whole of India is waiting for the Temple construction to be completed. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the promise of building the Ram Temple.

He will also meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the state.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had recognised the Eknath Shinde group as the real Shiv Sena, ending a long tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde faction over the fight for real Shiv Sena. The ECI had awarded the 'bow and arrow' symbol of the party to the Eknath Shinde group.