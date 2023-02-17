Eknath Shinde’s First Response To Arnab As Uddhav Loses Shiv Sena: ‘Balasaheb & Dighe Won’

Eknath Shinde, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, welcomed the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) decision to declare his faction as real Shiv Sena and allot 'bow and arrow' symbol.

"I welcome the decision of the Election Commission. This is the victory of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe's ideologies. It is a win for people who supported me," Shinde said, adding. "I thank Election Commission. The majority counts in democracy. This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena."

When asked about the Uddhav Thackeray faction's earlier claim that the rebel would return back to party fold, the Maharashtra CM said, "I don't want to say anything to them. I want to work for people. In the last 6-7 months we are working to take the state forward. I work for the people and will keep working for them."

The ECI earlier on Friday also ordered the allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde's group.

In a 78-page order on the protracted battle for control of the organisation, the Commission allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to keep the "flaming torch" poll symbol allocated to it till the completion of the assembly bypolls in the state.

The Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 per cent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.