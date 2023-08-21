Elder Brother Of Naib Subedar Who Died In Ladakh Accident Seeks Job For Sibling's Wife

Kishan Kumar, brother of Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal, who lost his life in an accident near Kiari in Ladakh asked the administration on Sunday for a job to his late brother's wife. Lal was killed along with 8 others after an army truck fell into a 60 feet deep gorge, and one was also critically injured.

Speaking to the reporters, his brother said, "He was my younger brother. He joined the army around 24-25 years ago. He is survived by his wife and two sons. We demand from the administration that his wife should be given a job."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Leh P D Nitya informed that the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma when its driver lost his control and the vehicle fell into a gorge at 4.45 pm on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Subedar Ramesh Lal will reach his village Sirsadi on Monday and the last rites of the soldier will be performed at the cremation ground in the afternoon.

PM Modi condoles the death of nine personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the death of nine personnel and said, "Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest"

Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences and wrote, "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery."

Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 19, 2023

Union Home Minister said the entire nation is in support of the families of the bereaved soldiers. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 19, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)