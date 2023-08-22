Elderly Farmer Crushed To Death Under Tractor In Punjab's Sangrur Amid Clash With Police

An elderly farmer was crushed to death by a tractor-trolly on Monday, during a protest in Punjab’s Sangrur, according to the police. The deceased farmer has been identified as Pritam Singh. Five policemen were also hurt in an altercation with farmers who were demonstrating against the "detention" of several of their leaders, a day before a planned demonstration in Chandigarh to demand compensation for losses brought on by floods.

A clash broke out when the police attempted to prevent them from blocking a road and a toll booth near Badbar hamlet on the Sangrur-Barnala highway.

"A tractor-trolly ran over an elderly farmer, Pritam Singh injuring his legs...He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Later he was referred to Patiala, and he died on the way to Patiala Hospital. This is very unfortunate," Sangrur SSP, Surendra Lamba was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He further dismissed the rumours of lathicharge by the police. "No lathi charge was done by the police, the protesters breached the barricades and continued moving," Lamba said.

On social media, a clip reportedly showing the elderly farmer falling under the trailer's back wheels surfaced. Farmers were spotted requesting the driver of the vehicle to halt, but he didn't listen. According to the police, a number of tractor and bus drivers' reckless behaviour amid the demonstration was to blame for the event.

The Sangrur police had previously also posted a video of the incident, which showed the farmer being crushed under the tractor's tyre.

The Sangrur police posted on X (Twitter), "Reg unfortunate death of a protester today at Longowal,it is clarified that as per witnesses & videos d deceased was overrun by a rashly driven tractor trolley by protesters,which also severely injured a police inspector who narrowly escaped from getting crushed. Our condolences,"

According to the SSP, as the rally descended into violence, some protestors struck policemen with their sticks. He stated that police had used the greatest degree of restraint and that the scene was now calm. At Longowal, farmers were protesting in backing up their demand for financial assistance for farms devastated by the floods.

On Tuesday, 16 farmer groups, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, intend to conduct a protest in Chandigarh to press the government for a settlement of 50,000 crores for the destruction resulted from the floods in the northern part of the country, including Punjab.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromali Akali Dal, also called for action against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Horrendous broad daylight murder of a beleaguered and peacefully protesting farmer Pritam Singh at Longowal (in CM’s home district Sangrur) has sent shock waves throughout the state, especially among the farmers. A murder case should be registered against Chief Minister @BhagwantMann as it was done on his orders. The senior police officers, who executed this, should also be booked," Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

(With inputs from Agencies)