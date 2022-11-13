Elderly Lady Faces Land Dispute, Assam CM Orders Officials To Assist & Give Orunodoi Money

In a heart-warming incident from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday interacted with an elderly woman in Kokrajhar who complained to him about a land dispute that she is facing. After listening to her problems, the Assam CM asked the SP and DC to get her issue resolved and further instructed them to ensure that she is covered under 'Orunodoi' pension.

In the visuals shared by the CM himself, the old lady was heard asking him "What about my land?", to which Sarma responded, "Is it not done yet?", and she responded, "No, DC madam knows."

Following this, Himanta Biswa Sarma was heard asking the DC, "What is the update with her land, DC? She keeps repeating the same issue." The DC responded that the old lady's land is facing a family dispute and that she is looking into it. The CM then turned towards the SP and instructed, "SP sir, work with the DC to resolve this land dispute, and make arrangements for her to build a home."

The old lady then told the Assam CM, "I am also supposed to get Rs 250 per month", to which Sarma assured her, "You will get it from February." The lady then asked, "Can't I get it two months early?," Sarma held her hand and assured, "Now you will get Rs 250 per month and from February you'll get Rs 1,250 every month, is it okay?" Later, the old lady nodded with satisfaction.

Sarma then looked at the SP again and instructed the official to make sure that she got Orunodoi scheme benefits. Assuring this, Sarma looked at the old lady again and stated, "If you don't get Orunodoi pension from February, meet me whenever I visit Kokrajhar again."

God’s grace to be able to serve!



Advised DC and SP of Kokrajhar to address issues faced by the revered old lady. pic.twitter.com/8XhcGCf1aY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 13, 2022

What is the Orunodoi scheme?

A program launched by the Assam government in December 2020, the Orunodoi Scheme aims to aid poor families in the state by providing necessary help. As a part of it, money along with monthly rations are being given to families enrolled under the scheme. Also, priority is given to families where there are widows, divyangs, unmarried girls, etc.