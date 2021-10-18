Elderly Man Axes Wife To Death In UP Over Financial Dispute

A 65-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a dispute over money in Sijhari village under Srinagar police station area in Mahoba, police said on Monday.

The accused Chiddu Kushwaha (65) attacked his wife Parmi (61), who was sleeping on the terrace, with an axe Sunday night, and later fled the spot, SHO, Srinagar Police Station, Anil Kumar said.

He said a police team reached the spot after villagers informed the security personnel about the incident.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, Kumar said.

According to police, Chiddu had asked his wife to withdraw money deposited in a bank, but she refused. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with the axe on her neck after she went to sleep.

The SHO said the elderly couple’s minor grandson was present in the house and later informed others about the incident.

On a complaint of the deceased's son Parshuram, a case has been filed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added.

