Elderly Voters, Officials Brave Snow-covered Roads To Reach Polling Booths In Himachal

As voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is underway at the 68 constituencies across the state, aged voters are also not lagging behind in exercising their right to franchise.

As per reports, an 83-year-old woman — Dolma, after covering a distance of 14 kilometers by walking on the snow-bound road, cast her vote Chasak Bhatori polling station in the Pangi area of the Chamba district.

Notably, the Chasak Bhatori polling station falls under the Bharmour assembly segment. It is the farthest polling station from the nearest road head located at 14 kilometers.

A 103-year-old-man Pyar Singh also reached the Chasak Bhatori polling station to exercise his right to franchise with his family members.

To cast their votes at the polling station set up at Kalpa government primary school in Himachal's Kinnaur, 90-year-old Narjam Mani and her 87-year-old husband Bheesham Dass also reached the polling station after hours of walking on the snow-bound road.

On the other hand, a 105-year-old woman Nairo Devi cast her vote after reaching the Ladhan polling station which falls under the Churah assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

Similarly, 105-year-old Daliya Ram of Bagetu village cast his vote at Basha polling station in Himachal's Solan assembly constituency.

Several electors were also seen casting their votes with full zeal at the world's highest polling station in Himachal's Tashigang. The polling station falls under the Lahaul -Spiti assembly segment. Notably, Tashigang is located at an altitude of 15,256 feet above sea level.

Actively participating in the festival of democracy by casting their votes in the state Assembly elections on Saturday, several aged electors were seen walking on the snow-bound road to reach the polling station.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) provided a voluntary facility to 80-plus-aged electors to vote through ballot papers at their homes. However, several aged persons did not opt for that facility and preferred to cast their votes through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at their respective polling stations on Saturday.

Polling officials cross snow-covered roads to reach election booths

As snow spells in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh over the past few days have covered several polling booths in the state, polling officials reached the snow-covered assembly constituencies on foot.

Polling teams walked on roads covered in thick layers of white snow to reach Kuthera and Fatehpur in the Kangra district and Maliyat and Bharmour in the Chamba districts of the state.

It is pertinent to note that the Election Department has set up a total of 7,881 polling stations for the Assembly Elections. In 2017, BJP swept the Himachal polls, bagging 44 of the total 68 seats while Congress managed to get just 21 seats.