Elderly Woman Killed By Tiger In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack under the Saoli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, an official said.

This was the sixth incident of man-animal conflict recorded under the Soali forest range in recent times, said a senior forest department officer.

The woman, Mamta Bodalkar, a resident of Wagholi-Butti village, some 60km from the district headquarters, had gone to farmland to protect standing crops from wild animals when a tiger attacked her around noon, he said.

The elderly woman died on the spot.

P G Virutkar, Range Forest Range (Saoli), said forest department officials later sighted a tiger near the spot where the woman was attacked.

Family members of the deceased were immediately given Rs 25,000 for conducting her last rites and they will receive compensation from the state government after completion of necessary formalities, he said.

According to Virutkar, with the latest attack, six fatal incidents of man-animal conflicts were registered under the Saoli forest range so far this year.

Of these, four persons were killed in tiger attacks, while two others were mauled to death by leopards, he said.

As many as 53 people were killed in attacks by tigers and leopards in Chandrapur district in 2022, said sources in the forest department.

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in located in the district in the Vidarbha region.