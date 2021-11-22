Elderly Woman Kills Self In Rajasthan

A 70-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Monday.

Amarti Devi lived by herself in Kharchi village under Marwar junction police station area. She hanged herself from a ceiling hook on Sunday night, they said.

Her body was found by her neighbours who came to check on her after realising that they had not seen her in the morning, police said.

She was a MGNREGA labourer and her three sons lived in Pune and Pali city, they said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary and the post-mortem would be conducted after her sons arrive here, they added.

