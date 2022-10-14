The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The polls in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on November 12, EC chief Rajeev Kumar said. The results will be announced on December 8.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the state to take stock of poll preparedness.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly schedule

Gazette Notification: October 17

Last date for filing nominations: October 25

Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 27

Date of poll: November 12

Date of counting: December 8

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has 68 constituencies in 12 districts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in 44 assembly constituencies, Congress in 21 seats, CPI(M) in one and independents in two seats.

During the press briefing, Kumar said that the polling stations would be on the ground floor so that they are accessible to everyone. "Some of the polling stations would be only managed by women," he added.

For identification of voters at the Polling Station, the Voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slip.

The IDs that voters could present are Aadhaar Card, Pan card, Passport, MGNREGA card, driving license, pension document, passbook with photo by bank/post office, Smart card issued by RHI under NPR, health insurance smart card, officials id cards issued by MPs/MLAs/MLCs, UDID card and photo ID card by centre/ state government or PSU.