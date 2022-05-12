Election Commission Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For 57 Seats; To Be Held On June 10

The Election Commission, on Thursday, announced that the biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. The elections were necessitated as 57 members from 15 states are retiring between June and August. These seats are spread across 15 states and Union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

The maximum number of seats (11) lies in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with six seats each up for election in each state. Other states where Rajya Sabha elections are due include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana. The Rajya Sabha has 245 members and the majority mark stands at 123.

The Election Commission has decided to conduct elections in the above-mentioned states in accordance with the following dates-

Issue of Notification- May 24, 2022, Tuesday

Last Date of making nominations- May 31, 2022, Tuesday

Scrutiny of nominations- June 1, 2022, Wednesday

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures- June 3, 2022, Friday

Date of Poll- June 10, 2022, Friday

Hours of Poll- 09:00 AM- 4.00 PM

Counting of Votes: June 10, 2022, Friday at 05:00 PM

Prominent members retiring this year

Andhra Pradesh

Prabhu Suresh Prabhakar- BJP TG Venkatesh- BJP Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary- BJP Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy, YSRCP

Telangana

Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela- TRS Srinivas Dharmapuri- Congress

Chhattisgarh

Chhaya Bai Verma- Congress Ramvichar Netam- BJP

Madhya Pradesh

Vivekkrishna Tankha- Congress Mobashar Jawed Akbar- BJP Sampatiya Uikey- BJP

Tamil Nadu

TKS Elangovan- DMK A Navaneethakrishnan- AIADMK RS Bharathi- DMK SR Balasubramoniyan- AIADMK A Vijayakumar- AIADMK KRN Rajeshkumar- DMK

Karnataka

KC Ramamurthy- BJP Jairam Ramesh- Congress Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f September 13, 2021) Nirmala Sitharaman- BJP

Odisha

Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao- BJD Prasanna Acharya- BJD Sasmit Patra- BJD

Maharashtra

Piyush Vedprakash Goyal- BJP P Chidambaram- Congress Praful Manoharbhai Patel- Congress Vikash Haribhau Mahatme- BJP Sanjay Rajaram Raut- Shiv Sena Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe- BJP

Punjab

Ambika Soni- Congress Balwinder Singh- SAD

Rajasthan

Alphons Kannanthanam- BJP Ramkumar Verma- BJP Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur- BJP

Uttar Pradesh

Revati Raman Singh urf Mani- SP Sukhram Singh- SP Syed Zafar Islam- BJP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad- SP Kapil Sibbal- Congress Ashok Siddharth- BSP Jay Prakash- BJP Shiv Pratap- BJP Satish Chandra Misra- BSP Sanjay Seth- BJP Surendra Singh Nagar- BJP

Uttarakhand

Pradeep Tamta- Congress

Bihar

Gopal Narayan Singh- BJP Satish Chandra Dubey- BJP Misha Bharti- RJD Ramchandra Prasad Singh- JD (U) Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f December 12, 2017)

Jharkhand

Mahesh Poddar- BJP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- BJP

Haryana

Dushyant Gautam- BJP Subash Chandra- BJD

In April, the BJP managed to cross the 100 mark in the Upper House of the Parliament following the biennial elections. It became the first party to do so since 1990. The saffron party has won three more seats- one each from Assam, Tripura, and Nagaland. Thus, ending up with 101 MPs in the Upper House.