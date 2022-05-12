Election Commission Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For 57 Seats; To Be Held On June 10

The Election Commission, on Thursday, announced that the biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. The elections were necessitated as 57 members from 15 states are retiring between June and August. These seats are spread across 15 states and Union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.
The maximum number of seats (11) lies in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with six seats each up for election in each state. Other states where Rajya Sabha elections are due include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana. The Rajya Sabha has 245 members and the majority mark stands at 123.
The Election Commission has decided to conduct elections in the above-mentioned states in accordance with the following dates-
- Issue of Notification- May 24, 2022, Tuesday
- Last Date of making nominations- May 31, 2022, Tuesday
- Scrutiny of nominations- June 1, 2022, Wednesday
- Last date of withdrawal of candidatures- June 3, 2022, Friday
- Date of Poll- June 10, 2022, Friday
- Hours of Poll- 09:00 AM- 4.00 PM
- Counting of Votes: June 10, 2022, Friday at 05:00 PM
Prominent members retiring this year
Andhra Pradesh
- Prabhu Suresh Prabhakar- BJP
- TG Venkatesh- BJP
- Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary- BJP
- Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy, YSRCP
Telangana
- Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela- TRS
- Srinivas Dharmapuri- Congress
Chhattisgarh
- Chhaya Bai Verma- Congress
- Ramvichar Netam- BJP
Madhya Pradesh
- Vivekkrishna Tankha- Congress
- Mobashar Jawed Akbar- BJP
- Sampatiya Uikey- BJP
Tamil Nadu
- TKS Elangovan- DMK
- A Navaneethakrishnan- AIADMK
- RS Bharathi- DMK
- SR Balasubramoniyan- AIADMK
- A Vijayakumar- AIADMK
- KRN Rajeshkumar- DMK
Karnataka
- KC Ramamurthy- BJP
- Jairam Ramesh- Congress
- Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f September 13, 2021)
- Nirmala Sitharaman- BJP
Odisha
- Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao- BJD
- Prasanna Acharya- BJD
- Sasmit Patra- BJD
Maharashtra
- Piyush Vedprakash Goyal- BJP
- P Chidambaram- Congress
- Praful Manoharbhai Patel- Congress
- Vikash Haribhau Mahatme- BJP
- Sanjay Rajaram Raut- Shiv Sena
- Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe- BJP
Punjab
- Ambika Soni- Congress
- Balwinder Singh- SAD
Rajasthan
- Alphons Kannanthanam- BJP
- Ramkumar Verma- BJP
- Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur- BJP
Uttar Pradesh
- Revati Raman Singh urf Mani- SP
- Sukhram Singh- SP
- Syed Zafar Islam- BJP
- Vishambhar Prasad Nishad- SP
- Kapil Sibbal- Congress
- Ashok Siddharth- BSP
- Jay Prakash- BJP
- Shiv Pratap- BJP
- Satish Chandra Misra- BSP
- Sanjay Seth- BJP
- Surendra Singh Nagar- BJP
Uttarakhand
- Pradeep Tamta- Congress
Bihar
- Gopal Narayan Singh- BJP
- Satish Chandra Dubey- BJP
- Misha Bharti- RJD
- Ramchandra Prasad Singh- JD (U)
- Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f December 12, 2017)
Jharkhand
- Mahesh Poddar- BJP
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- BJP
Haryana
- Dushyant Gautam- BJP
- Subash Chandra- BJD
In April, the BJP managed to cross the 100 mark in the Upper House of the Parliament following the biennial elections. It became the first party to do so since 1990. The saffron party has won three more seats- one each from Assam, Tripura, and Nagaland. Thus, ending up with 101 MPs in the Upper House.