Election Commission Of India Appoints Hirdesh Kumar As Chief Election Officer Of J&K

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the appointment of 1999-batch IAS Hirdesh Kumar as Chief Electoral Officer of newly carved out Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

With his appointment as CEO J&K, Hirdesh Kumar will replace Shailendra Kumar. The decision was taken after Jammu and Kashmir Government sent the name of Hirdesh Kumar for the post of Chief Electoral Officer, seeking permission for posting Shailendra Kumar for a new assignment.

READ | Dr Farooq Abdullah’s release indicates renewal of political activities in Jammu & Kashmir

Hirdesh Kumar to not hold any additional charges

The copy of ECI's order available with Republic World reads, “In exercise of powers conferred by subsection (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act 1950 (43 of 1950), Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar, IAS (JK-1999) Chief Electoral Officer for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further order in place of Shri Shailendra Kumar, IAS”.

“Shri Hirdesh Kumar shall cease to hold and handover forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the government of Jammu and Kashmir, which he may be holding before such exemption of office,” the order added.

READ | PM Modi assures Altaf Bukhari's Apni Party of statehood for Jammu & Kashmir at earliest

“Shri Hirdesh Kumar while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the government of Jammu and Kashmir except that she should be designated Secretary to the Government Incharge of Election Department in the State Secretariat,” order further added.

Hirdesh Kumar is at present Commissioner Secretary to the Government, School Education Department (Addl. charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department). The appointment comes at an important time when delimitation of the legislative assembly seats is around the corner and Union Government has already constituted the delimitation commission.

READ | J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari meets PM Modi in Delhi; says 'He has adopted Kashmir'

READ | J&K High Court again dismisses PIL seeking ban on pellet use in Kashmir