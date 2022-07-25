Election Commission To Start Campaign On Linking Voter ID-Aadhaar From August 1: Maha CEO

In a major development, Maharashtra's Chief Electrol Officer (CEO) Shrikant Deshpande has announced that voter ID cards will be linked with the person's Aadhaar card. The decision has been taken with a view to establishing the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll. Maharashtra Election Commission's CEO further added that the Aadhaar-linked Voter IDs will help the Election Commission identify voters who are registered more than once in the same constituency or in different constituencies across the state.

Maharashtra CEO Deshpande said, "Now Voter ID cards to be linked to Aadhaar card with a view to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in electoral roll & to identify registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency."

Campaign to link Aadhaar Cards with Voter IDs to start in August

Deshpande also stated that a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards across Maharashtra will start in August. "The Election Commission of India will start a campaign to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1, across the state," he added, as per ANI.

Submission of Aadhaar details by electors is "voluntary"

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court disposed of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's petition challenging the linking of Aadhaar and Voter ID. The apex court urged him to approach the relevant high court first. He had challenged the constitutional validity of section 4 and 5 of the Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2021 and termed it 'completely irrational.'

The Election Commission, on July 5, emphasised that electors' registration of Aadhaar is "voluntary." The poll panel stated that special cluster-level camps can be set up on dates that coincide with special campaign dates during special summary revision, where voters can be persuaded to voluntarily provide their Aadhaar number in Form-6B in hard copy. The poll panel's letter was sent to chief electoral officers of all states and Union territories on July 4. The Election Commission has warned of "severe" disciplinary action against electoral registration officers for any leakages of physical forms filled by electors to share their Aadhaar details.

According to a law ministry notification, using the newly-introduced Form-6B, existing voters may share their Aadhaar numbers with poll authorities.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (5) of Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Central Government hereby notifies the 1st April 2023 as the date on or before which every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number in accordance with the said section," read the notification.