Election Commission Transfers Trichy Commissioner, Suspends ACP Over 'dereliction Of Duty'

In the latest development in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission (EC) has ordered the transfer of Trichy Police Commissioner J Loganathan to a non-election posting for 'serious dereliction of duties'. EC's decision to transfer the Trichy Police Commissioner comes after cash in envelopes was seized from police stations in the city, allegedly given by a DMK lawyer. The EC also suspended ACP Thiru Tamilmaran of the Golden Lock Range, L&O. Elaborating on the transfer and suspension order, EC said that it has found a case of serious dereliction of duty by some police officers.

DMK registers a complaint with CEO

Earlier on Tuesday, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had lodged a complaint with the Cheif Electoral Officer (CEO) and demanded an inquiry into AIADMK's 'malicious campaign' against the party's principal secretary KN Nehru. The complaint lodged by DMK comes after 6 police personnel in Trichy's Thillainagar police station were found to have allegedly taken bribes from DMK to convert postal votes in favour of the party in the City. In its complaint to the CEO, DMK accused AIADMK and the media that was loyal to the ruling party to be 'indulging in bringing bad reputation to the party and its leaders'.

DMK alleged that there was propaganda on social media to blame KN Nehru for distributing money to police stations in Trichirapalli in order to reportedly know the movements of the election flying squads. DMK's complaint noted that cash had been seized from two police stations in Trichy and asked how people operation on social media were able to provide such minute details of the searches conducted by Tiruchirappalli Police Commissioner Loganathan in six police stations from which over Rs 64,000 was reportedly seized. Further, the opposition party also claimed that a Tamil news daily had published a story on its front page on March 27 that elections in Karur, Trichirapalli West and Trivannamalai constituencies may be cancelled.

DMK has sought an investigation into the story published by the Tamil news daily along with how social media users were privy to the details of the ‘discreet’ inquiry, and lastly, the identity of the person who leaked the confidential information. The opposition party in Tamil Nadu claimed that it was not possible for social media users to get access to details of the enquiry conducted by the police without the intervention of a ruling minister or the minister in-charge of the Home Department, namely the Chief Minister. DMK accused the ruling AIADMK of indulging in unfair practice to win the elections by hook or crook.

Rs 2,000 bribe for postal ballot manipulation:

On the orders of District Collector Divyadarshini and Police Commissioner Loganathan, a special team comprising of Assistant Commissioners and Revenue officers conducted inspections at 8 police stations including Woraiyur, Thillainagar, Cantonment and Trichy West stations. It was there they discovered that Rs 2,000 per police personnel was given in exchange to manipulate postal votes for DMK. The Trichy Municipal Crime Branch has registered a case under IPC Sections 171E and 129 (3), against 3 persons including the DMK lawyer, identified as Manivanna Bharathi, for allegedly paying Rs 2,000 each to police writers Balaji and Sukanti to vote for DMK and not pay heed to rules prescribed by the ECI. Police writers, inspectors, assistant inspectors and constables Balaji, Sukanti, Siva Kumar, Rythm, Sankaran, Kaliyamoorthy and Loganathan were all sacked by the Commissioner for failing to monitor activities of the police station under their control and for receiving bribes. In connection to this, a petition has been submitted to the Western Constituency election officer, seeking DMK candidate KH Nehru's explanation for the incident.