Election for Maha Assembly Speaker likely next week

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Election to the post the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is likely to be held next week, sources said on Thursday.

The state government will write another letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari urging him to approve the fresh date set by it to conduct the election, they said.

The post of the Assembly Speaker has been lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole resigned from the post to take charge as the state Congress president.

The government amended the rules, where the election will be held through voice vote.

Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, met the governor earlier this week to discuss the date for the Assembly Speaker's election during the ongoing budget session. PTI MR ARU ARU

