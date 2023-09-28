Election Team En Route Polling Booth Attacked In Karnataka, Ballot Papers, Laptops Looted

An election official and his team were attacked and robbed in the Ramanagara district in Karnataka on Wednesday (September 28), said the Police. They were on their way to the polling booth for the election of the director of the Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society in the district, they added.

The police official said that 250 ballot papers and two laptops were robbed from them in this incident. "Four accused have been identified and a case has been registered against them for obstruction of government work and attempted murder," said Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy.

