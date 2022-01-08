Elections 2022: EC Directs Political Parties To Publish Criminal Antecedents Of Candidates

Ahead of Assembly polls scheduled to be held this year in five states of the country, Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra on Saturday said that the Commission has issued instructions for mandatory publication of criminal antecedents of candidates. While briefing about the upcoming Assembly elections, CEC Chandra asserted that the people have all rights to know their candidate's background and the pending criminal cases before they turn to choose their representatives. He directed the political parties to upload the details of the candidates on their respective websites.

"Each voter has the right to know the background of the candidate. The Commission had directed for mandatory publication of criminal antecedents of candidates. Political parties must upload details," CEC Sushil Chandra said during the press briefing.

"Each voter has right to know the background of the candidate; direction given for mandatory publication of criminal antecedents of candidates; Political parties must upload on homepage details: CEC Sushil Chandra

Polling officials will be treated as frontline workers

CEC Sushil Chandra asserted that 18.34 crore electors would take part in the upcoming Assembly elections, including 8.55 crore women. As the country has been reeling under the heavy influx of COVID-19 cases mainly driven by the Omicron, Chandra said the Commission has prepared guidelines to avoid further spread.

According to him, all officials on election duty are to be double-vaccinated and treated as frontline workers. He asserted that the polling officials will be administered COVID booster doses before the elections. At least five Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, will all go for polls in the coming months.

Image: ANI