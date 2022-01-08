Quick links:
Source: @ECI
The Congress is ready to accept the support of any party that is keen to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, senior leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday.
His statement has come shortly after Trinamool Congress Party's Goa desk in-charge Mahua Moitra suggested that the Mamata Banerjee-led party was open to a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Congress.
"I have read the TMC's statement on alliance in the newspaper today, let's wait for the official word," the former Union minister told reporters here.
The Congress is capable of defeating the BJP on its own, but "if any party wants to support the Congress to defeat the BJP, why should I say no?" Chidambaram questioned.
After winning the maximum 17 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly in 2017, the Congress' strength dwindled over the last five years.
The party has lost a bulk of its MLAs to BJP and at least two to the TMC, the new entrant in Goa politics, leaving the Congress with only two MLAs in the House.
The Congress has already announced its pre-poll alliance with the GFP, while the TMC has a tie-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the state polls slated to be held next month.
Moitra had tweeted that the TMC will do "everything possible to defeat BJP" and tagged GFP and Congress.
The Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa in the 2017 polls by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar.
(PTI input)
BJP municipal councillor Sarabjit Kaur Saturday became the new Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayor, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Anju Katyal by just one vote in a direct contest.
Out of the total 36 votes, 28 were polled while seven Congress councillors and the lone Shiromani Akali Dal councillor abstained.
Kaur bagged 14 votes while Katyal got 13, and one was declared invalid, officials said.
After the result was declared, AAP councillors created a ruckus in the House. Police were called in to remove them.
The results of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls which were declared on December 27, threw up a hung House, with the AAP winning 14 of the 35 wards and the BJP 12.
The Congress had bagged eight seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal got one.
However, municipal councillor from the Congress Harpreet Kaur Babla had joined the BJP, days after the polls results were declared.
Besides 35 councillors, the Chandigarh MP, who is an ex-officio member in the municipal corporation, also has a voting right.
(PTI input)
In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being provided to the state by the Centre in the first phase, officials said.
These include 50 companies of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 20 companies each of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP).
One company of CAPF generally has around a hundred personnel.
A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said the 150 companies are being provided by the Centre in the first phase from January 10 with the objective of conducting elections in a fair and efficient manner as also to reduce the sensitivity and vulnerability around polls.
These CAPF companies are being allotted to all 78 districts and commissionerates in UP as per their sensitivity and requirement. Instructions have been given by the police headquarters, Lucknow to the districts to organise a flag march for area domination, keeping in view the assembly elections by engaging the local police force along with these central police forces, the officer said.
Among all UP districts, Prayagraj has got the maximum four companies of the CRPF in the first phase, according to officials.
The state has four districts where the commissionerate system of policing has been implemented.
Of the commissionerates, Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi have got three companies each of the paramilitary personnel, while Gautam Buddh Nagar got two companies, the officials said.
There are 25 districts which have got just one company of the paramilitary personnel, while 35 districts got two, 17 got three and one got four companies, they added.
(PTI inputs)
The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm Saturday. The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March