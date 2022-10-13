Elections For Mayor And Dy Mayor Of Jammu Municipal Corporation To Be Held On Oct 21

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on October 12 announced that the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the JMC will be held on October 21. Notably, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the municipal body had earlier resigned on September 24 after reportedly facing opposition from internal councillors.

The resignation from Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma came after stiff opposition, reportedly from BJP councillors for alleged internal bickering, which was coming in the way of the smooth functioning of the civic body. As the official tenure of the Jammu Municipal Corporation ends in 2023, the new Mayor and Dy Mayor will get a period of about 10 months to continue with the development activities.

Gupta and Sharma took over the charge of their respective posts on November 15, 2018, post the BJP swept the JMC polls, winning 43 out of the 75 wards. The urban local bodies elections were conducted in four phases from October 8-16 in 2018 after a gap of 13 years.

People living in Jammu for more than a year can vote

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir and as a part of the process of voter list revision, the Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Tuesday ordered, post the completion of the necessary verifications, people residing in district Jammu for more than one year will be eligible to vote after they are registered as a voter in the electoral rolls.

The order means any citizen living in the Union territory of J&K for more than a year can register as a voter for the upcoming assembly polls.

IMAGE: @JMCJAMMU.ORG