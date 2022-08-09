Elections In J&K Unlikely In 2022 As Final Electoral Roll To Be Published In November End

With the Election Commission of India deciding that the final electoral roll for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be published on November 25, 2022, the little window left for the first-ever assembly polls in Union Territory this year seems to be closed. The upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir remain heavily snow-clad after the last week of October, and it is a herculean task to hold elections during that time.

“As part of the Pre-Revision activities, the process of Rationalization/Re-arrangement of Polling Stations, Removal of discrepancies of Demographically Similar Entries/Photo Similar Entries, Duplicate EPICs, Preparation of Supplements and integrated draft roll with reference to 01.10.2022 as the qualifying date is going on at present in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The integrated draft Roll with reference to 01-10-2022 as the qualifying date shall now be published by all EROs of the UT on 15th September, 2022, marking the formal beginning of the revision activities,” the official statement added.

It further added that revision activities which shall begin on September 15, include disposal of claims and objections received after the publication of integrated draft electoral roll. In order to provide more opportunities to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the Commission has extended the period for filing of claims and objections from 30 days to 40 days i.e. September 15 to October 25, 2022.

The final electoral roll after due disposal of all claims and objections filed within the stipulated time period shall be published on November 25, 2022.