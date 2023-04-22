Electric Airplanes: India And Sweden Deliberate Over Future, Evolution Of Aviation Sector

India and Sweden on Friday deliberated about how both nations can share their knowledge with each other and strive for the further advancement of the aviation industry. The discussions were led by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh and Sweden's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson.

The Sweden Minister was on a two-day visit to India where he discussed bilateral trade relations, sustainability, and aviation between India and Sweden. During the meeting, Carlson stated that when India plans investments in infrastructure and aviation, it also needs smaller aeroplanes. They work very hard on it in Sweden.

India and Sweden deliberate on the advancement of Aviation Industry

He further said, "We see those electric aeroplanes in the developing phase right now, but they will be in the market in just five years. You can have electric flights for domestic shorter short-haul flights from the beginning. They can have a range of 800 km with the 25 passengers combined with electric electricity and biofuel." Both countries can work together to find ways forward, he noted.

Carlson further said that the aviation industry has always been an enabler of connectivity, economic development and job creation. In addition to being a key worldwide commerce facilitator, it also helps to maintain social and economic cohesion.

Carlson and Singh discussed ways that both countries can work together on issues like air traffic control, designing the airspace, and finding ways to minimise emissions and reduce carbon footprints while simultaneously boosting productivity and competitiveness.

India is, by far, a larger country and Sweden is one of the EU's wide-distance countries, however, both countries have some similar challenges when it comes to connectivity in rural areas, Carlson noted.

"We discussed ways to promote aviation in a sustainable way, and in a way which reduces emissions and carbon footprints. We have common goals and India is significantly investing in building new airports and increasing their capacity. We are interested in learning from each other, sharing best practices and engaging in discussion on an EU level and on cooperation between the EU and India," he said.