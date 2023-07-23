Electricity, Water Supply Hit As Hindon Water Submerges Homes In Residential Areas

A re-run of the Yamuna flooding the national capital is now underway at the Hindon residential colony on the banks of the Hindon river with water rising up to 10 feet on Saturday. Within five hours, homes in the low-lying areas of Karhera region in Ghaziabad were inundated following incessant rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

"We were informed last night to evacuate this region when electric supply and water supply was hit in the locality. The local administration has started using tractors and trucks to evacuate scores of people now. But it's too late as water has submerged our homes up to 10 feet. We were forced to leave our homes without any belongings," Sanjay Singh, a resident of the Karhera region in Ghaziabad told Republic.

"Many of us are not even opting to be evacuated in the relief camp areas as there is no space there. Why weren't we alerted on time so that we did not have to face this situation?" he asked.

(Water has risen to nearly 10 feet in areas near the Hindon river)

River breaches 200-metre mark

After warnings were issued last week by the authorities, the Hindon water level breached the 200-metre mark and started flowing at 200.25 metre which resulted in many areas located in the low-lying region witnessing flooding over the past two days. The water discharge has increased to 13,000 cusecs, up from over 8,000 cusecs on Friday. The flooded areas of Karhera, City Forest, and Attor-Nangla have been the worst hit. The NDRF, which on Friday had started the search and rescue operation, has nearly rescued over 100 people today and have deployed nearly 25 teams on the ground to continue the operations on boats.

Issuing an SOS, nearly 700 residents who were shifted to the makeshift arrangement at one of the primary schools in Karhera narrated the ordeal of suffering after being evacuated. 35-year-old Kamladevi said, "There are nearly 50 people stuffed into one room and there's no facility for a separate washroom for women here. After we have been moved here, incidents of thefts have been reported from our homes which are waterlogged. Thieves have stolen our appliances including fridges, washing machine. And metres away from our home here at this school, we are struggling for getting electricity to charge our mobile phones."

Speaking to Republic, Ghaziabad SDM, Vinay Kumar Singh said, "We are trying to facilitate another location for the rescued residents. We have issued warnings earlier, but people didn't listen to us and waited for the water level to increase and now a panicked situation was created. We have ensured food and basic amenities for families here and the situation is expected to get better as the water level is expected to reduce. Electricity is not being provided right now as there's possibility of electrocution due to short-circuiting."

Situation expected to improve in 24 hours

Irrigation department officials told Republic the Hindon water level was flowing below the danger mark, which is observed at 205.80 metres in Ghaziabad's Hindon barrage. "The water level of the Hindon river is presently at 200.80 metres and it increased tremendously because it rained heavily in Saharanpur. However, in the next 24 hours, situation is expected to improve as water levels will recede."