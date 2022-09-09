Elephant Attack Kills Chikkamagaluru Man; Protests Erupt Against Forest Officials | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a labourer named Arjun was killed in an elephant attack in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district's Mudigere Taluk on Friday. This incident triggered a massive protest carried out by the locals outside the office of the forest department.

The angry protesters kept the mortal remains of the deceased labour outside the forest department office and blamed the officers' negligent behaviour as the reason behind Arjun's death.

They demanded that the authorities capture the elephant as it might cause similar incidents in the future. As the localities attempted to lay siege to the Forest Department, the police personnel started to lathi charge the protesters with batons. This made the protesters more violent as they began to barge inside the department trying to take over the premises.

