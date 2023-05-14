Last Updated:

Elephant Calf Found Dead In Jharkhand's Latehar

A six-month-old elephant calf was found dead in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an official said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India

The carcass was found in a water body in Saidup Forest, around 180 km from capital Ranchi, he said.

Barwadih Forest Range Officer Ganesh Prasad said the young elephant likely died on Saturday.

"The exact cause of the death could not be ascertained yet. However, injury marks were found on the body of the calf. It will only be clear in the post-mortem report," he said.

