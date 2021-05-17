Elephant Calf Stuck In Mud Puddle In Bandipur Reserve Rescued; Internet Says 'kudos'

Authorities in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday lead rescue efforts to save an elephant calf stranded in the muddy puddle. Forest officials from Moleyur range scrambled to rescue the elephant calf with a JCB loader as they helped the stranded elephant baby in freeing itself out of the swampy mud. The footage of the rescue operation was shared on the Bandipur tiger Reserve’s official Twitter handle and has earned great appreciation across the internet after it went viral. The rescue was carried out for the reserve’s female elephant calf who found itself stuck badly in the mud. The elephant was seen struggling to turn back up.

In the nearly 45 second clip, the reserve’s forest officials were seen driving the giant vehicle carefully to provide the stranded animal some support for it to get back up on its feet after the calf was exhausted and lay helplessly. The calf can be seen paddling its legs and rolling in the puddle as the vehicle approaches it. It then thrusts the force underneath the elephant’s stranded body providing thrust from the excavator, that digs in mud and eventually frees the tusker. The elephant calf quickly gets up and is able to walk, as it joyously shakes its trunk and steps away from the muddy pit. The rescue video melted hearts for many as viewers applauded the forest officials’ kind help in rescuing the calf.

Netizens 'applaud' the rescue efforts

“Moments before this great save the Elephant was battling hard. Alert staff of forest department, Moleyur range of Bandipur did a marvellous job through innovative rescue operations. Congratulations to RFO and his team,” one said, making virtual claps. “Heart-wrenching. The heartwarming rescue is amazing, kudos to RFO and Team,” another said. “God bless you all, my special thanks to the JCB operator who ensured the elephant dint get hurt while being rescued and to the guys who spotted the distressed elephant and sought help,” meanwhile one other commented acknowledging the efforts of the forest officials. “Very good by your department sir, you are monitoring your department very well hats of you sir,” the fourth said.

