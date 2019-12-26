Elephant Creates Ruckus Among Picnickers At Simlipal National Park In Odisha

An elephant in the Simlipal National Park in Odisha created panic among the picnickers in the Sitakund Picnic spot. The elephant barged into the area where picnickers had come with their families. The volatile elephant can be seen in the visual behaving abnormally and creating ruckus in the area. The elephant had shackles and chains tied around his legs which might have set lose due to which he managed to escape. Some people in the visual can be seen trying to tie him to a tree or rock in order to tame the elephant with the same chain which was tied around his legs.