Elephant Dies Of Electrocution In Coimbatore, Fifth Such Death In Tamil Nadu Recently

In repeated incidents of elephant deaths due to electrocution, another elephant died today in Coimbatore due to electrocution. Notably, this happened just two days after the Madras HC issued a summons to the top official of the forest department and TANGEDCO. Notably, in the past few weeks over 5 Pachyderms have died in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, a male wild elephant was electrocuted when a power pole fell over after it purportedly pushed the pole structure. The incident happened on a private plot in Coimbatore early Saturday. 4 elephants in the areas of Dharampuri and Coimbatore have been electrocuted already in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 5 Elephants electrocuted

Just two days after the Madras High Court issued a summons to the principal chief conservator of forests and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) chairman seeking an explanation over the recent electrocution of four elephants in Dharmapuri district, another elephant died today in Coimbatore due to electrocution. This has now raised concerns of the safety of the indigenous elephants in the state.

Two adult female elephants and a makhna were killed due to electrocution on March 6, by an illegal electric fence in a farm in a village in Dharmapuri district. Later on March 18, a tusker after being chased by the forest department staff came in contact with a low-lying powerline near a village in Dharmapuri district.

It’s important to recollect, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a response to a question in the parliament on December 19, 2022, informed a total of 494 elephants were killed in the past five years to train accidents, electrocution, poaching, and poisoning. The elephants who were victims of contact with power transmission accounted were 348, train accidents 80, poaching 41, and poisoning 25.