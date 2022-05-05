Elephant found dead in private land

Coimbatore, May 5 (PTI) The carcass of a female elephant was found in a private land at Thadagam near here on Thursday.

The staff of the Forest Department noticed the carcass.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the elephant, aged 20, might have died three days ago, the sources in the department said.

The cause of the death would be known after autopsy, they said.

This is the 10th wild elephant that has died in Coimbatore forest division this year. PTI NVM NVG NVG

