Elephant injured in fight for dominance found dead at Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh, Feb 19 (PTI) An elephant who had got injured in a fight for supremacy with another elephant at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand died on Saturday, an official said.

Aged around 45 years, the male tusker had suffered several wounds on the head during the fight on February 17, he said.

It succumbed to injuries early in the morning, Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Akhilesh Tiwari said.

The other elephant involved in the fight had died on February 17 itself, he added.

Tiwari said the pachyderm was found dead on the banks of the Song River on Saturday morning by a team of forest guards deployed to keep an eye on it.

Its post-mortem according to the guidelines of the government of India is being conducted, he said.

