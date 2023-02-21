Elephant Plays Blissfully In Water On Mahashivratri In Ernakulam | Watch

A video of a chirpy elephant surfaced on the internet, where he is seen having fun on Shivratri night as he wades into the Pazhoor River at Piravom in the suburbs of Ernakulam district with his fully decorated golden Caparison.

The priest who was holding the deity held his nerve and sat on the elephant named ‘Kolakkada N Kutti-Krishnan in the waterbody all the while.

The elephant played in the river for 15 minutes before he decided to come out and resume his duties on land.