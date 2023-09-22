Elephant Tramples Farmer To Death In Tamil Nadu's Erode District

A 63-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here on Friday, the forest officials said.

According to the forest officials, Ramasamy owned a land at Attamokkai area near Pudu Vadavalli located within STR and had raised some crops. Often, some animals, especially elephants, used to enter the land, causing damage to the standing crops. On this, he used to remain on the farm every night to watch the movements of elephants and other animals.

In wee hours of Friday, an elephant entered the land and started consuming the crops. The farmer noticed it and tried to scare the elephant but it retaliated and trampled Ramasamy to death on the spot.

The relatives and neighbours of Ramasamy noticed him dead and informed the Sathyamangalam Police and also Forest personnel. The officials visited the spot and declared that the death was due to an attack by the elephant.

Ramasamy's body was shifted to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital.

The Sathyamangalam Forest officials recorded the incident and granted Rs 50,000 to the legal heirs of Ramasamy as compensation.