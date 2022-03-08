Eleven fresh coronavirus cases in Ladakh

Leh, March 8 (PTI) Ladakh reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 28,130 while the active cases dipped to 117, officials said on Tuesday.

The fresh cases were reported form Leh district.

The union territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths so far with 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

No fresh death has been reported from the union territory, they said, adding the total number of cured patients is 27,785. PTI AB DV DV

