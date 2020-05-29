Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Sudha Bharadwaj's Interim Bail Rejected By Mumbai Court

In yet another setback for activist Sudha Bharadwaj, a Mumbai court on Friday, rejected the interim bail sought by her in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. While Bharadwaj had sought bail on medical grounds, it was opposed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She has been in jail since 26 August 2018, when she was arrested first by the Pune police.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court observed that the NIA had shown 'frantic hurry' in transferring the activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai, while his bail hearing was pending. On Tuesday, Navlakha was shifted to a Mumbai jail by the NIA- a day before his plea hearing was scheduled in the Delhi High Court in connection to the Bhima Koregaon case. On May 22, Navlakha moved Delhi High Court seeking interim bail on medical grounds stating that he is at a high risk of encountering the COVID-19 virus due to his underlying health issues which could lead to comorbidity.

Activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde surrendered to NIA authorities on April 14 after the Supreme Court granted them a week's time to surrender post-expiry of their three-week bail period. Teltumbde's interim bail plea has already been rejected by an NIA court. All nine accused are currently in jail.

What is the Elgar Parishad case?

Pune police booked activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). On the following day - January 1, 2018, violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district where supporters had gathered in the village to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The ensuing violence had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured - 152 have been arrested.

The above-mentioned activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India'. They are also being probed for links with the banned CPI (Maoists) party. If convicted under 'waging war against India', all activists face the death sentence or imprisonment for life. Once the new Maha Vikas Aghadi government came into power, it mulled to review the case, leading to the NIA taking over the case on January 24. Within 10 days - on February 3, NIA registered an FIR in the Elgar Parishad case charging 11 people under the provisions of the anti-terror law UAPA and several IPC sections.

