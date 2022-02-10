Elgar Parishad Case: NIA Court Allows SC Panel To Examine Phones Of Accused For Pegasus

In a major development into the alleged Pegasus spying probe, Mumbai's special NIA court has allowed the mobile phones of the seven Elgar Parishad accused be submitted to the Supreme Court panel on Tuesday. This move comes after the seven accused - Rona Wilson, Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Hany Babu, Shoma Sen, Anand Teltumbde and P Varavara Rao - had requested the committee to examine their phones. The 3-member SC-appointed technical committee is probing whether the spyware was used by Centre to spy on Indian citizens.

As per reports, the technical committee had approached the NIA - which has been probing into the Elgar Parishad case since 2020 - for examining the seized devices. 26 devices were seized by the NIA from the seven accused as part of the Elgar Parishad probe and are currently in court's custody as part of NIA evidence. The court has allowed the SC-panel to examine the devices after the NIA and the accused's lawyers said they had no objections.

Pegasus SC committee

In October, the SC bench of of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli constituted a technical committee comprising of Dr. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Dr. Prabhakaran and Dr. Ashwin Anil Gumaste to probe into the spying allegations. The committee will be overseen by retired SC judge RV Raveendran and will be assisted by ex-IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Dr. Sundeep Oberoi. The SC committee had set a deadline of February 8 for citizens to contact them if they feel their mobile devices were infected by Pegasus malware.

As per the order, the committee has been tasked to investigate if Pegasus spyware was used on phones or other devices of Indians, details of victims, steps taken by Centre in 2019 after reports of Whatsapp hacking, inquire if Centre, state govt or any govt agency acquired Pegasus and if any domestic entity/person used the spyware on citizens and whether this use was authorised. The committee has also been told to advise on amendments to existing laws for securing privacy, improving cyber security, establish a mechanism for citizens to raise grievances of illegal snooping and any ad­hoc arrangement by SC to protect citizens' rights.

What is the Pegasus snoopgate?

In July, French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. A report by sixteen media houses claimed that of the 50,000 numbers, 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.