Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: NIA submits additional evidence

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday submitted additional evidence in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The NIA, through special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty, moved an application before special judge D E Kothalikar for depositing articles, original exhibits/reports along with additional evidence.

The court allowed the plea and directed the concerned court staff to receive the documents.

Meanwhile, lawyers of seven of the accused moved to bring on record the conduct of the jail superintendent for not producing the accused before the court on Tuesday, despite issuance of production warrants.

The judge then asked the jail superintendent to file his remarks in the next hearing set for April 13.

As many as 16 activists, including Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha and Varavaro Rao, have been arrested in the case. Most of the accused, except Bharadwaj, are in judicial custody.

The Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relates alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at a conclave in Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed was organised by Naxal backers.

These speeches, as per police, triggered violence in the areas around the Koregaon Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day.

The case was handed over to the NIA from Pune police. PTI AVI BNM BNM BNM

