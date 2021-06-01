Eli Lilly COVID Drug Gets Nod For Emergency Usage Of Antibody Drugs For Corona Patients

Amid the unprecedented second wave of Coronavirus in the country, Eli Lilly and Company India informed on Tuesday it has received permission for restricted emergency use of its antibody drugs bamlanivimab 700 mg and etesevimab 1,400 mg in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

These two antibody drugs are for restricted use during emergency situations and for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID.

Eli Lilly said it is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for infected patients. Luca Visini, Managing Director for Lily's India subcontinent operations, said the company has another innovative treatment option to offer India's healthcare providers. The drugs together have been authorized under emergency use authorization in the United States and select European Union countries.

Through collaborations with @DirectRelief and others, we’re bringing more therapies to the people who need them. https://t.co/D8nAAQ7Ojn — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) May 26, 2021

"Lilly is committed to contributing to the alleviation of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and around the world. We will continue to assess and evaluate how our existing portfolio and ongoing research can benefit patients with Covid-19," Luca Visini said in a statement.

Licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company

Earlier in May, in order to commence the manufacture and commercialization of the drug, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with US-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company. The drug will be administered to confirmed patients of COVID-19 who also require supplemental oxygen and invasive mechanical ventilation in order to tackle the virus. The approval for Baricitnib also came as additional measures amid a dearth of oxygen supplies across the country.

COVID In India

India reported 1,27,510 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,81,75,044. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fresh fatalities, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh after 43 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 19,25,374 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 34,67,92,257.

(With ANI Inputs)