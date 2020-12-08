Eluru Mysterious Disease: AIIMS Panel Finds Traces Of Lead In Blood Samples Of Patients

Presenting a detailed report based on the preliminary findings, AIIMS experts have attributed the cause of the mysterious disease in Eluru to the presence of lead and nickel in the drinking water and milk in the region. The mysterious disease has so far affected over 500 people and has accounted for one death in Andhra Pradesh. The AIIMS panel presented a detailed report to CM YS Jagan Mohan reddy on Tuesday, when nearly 160 people were admitted to the Eluru District Hospital, due to the mysterious disease.

The Chief Minister has directed authorities to conduct thorough investigations on the heavy metal content in the patients' bodies and constantly monitor the treatment process. As per reports, patients affected by the disease experience nausea, bout of epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, memory loss for a few minutes, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain. More tests are being conducted by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and other institutes and the results are expected soon.

Central teams rushed to Eluru

Soon after the mysterious disease gripped Eluru, a three-member team of medical experts from the Central Government had been rushed to Andhra Pradesh to investigate the sudden mysterious illness. The decision was taken after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The 3-member team of medical experts include Dr Jamshed Nayar -- Associate Professor (Emergency Medicine) from AIIMS, Dr Avinash Deoshtawar -- Virologist, NIV PUNE and Dr Sanket Kulkarni -- Deputy Director, PH Expert from NCDC, Delhi.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the Government General Hospital in Eluru to take stock of the situation. The first case of the mysterious disease was reported on Sunday. Most of the victims were said to be in the age group of 20-30 years while there were about 45 children below the age of 12 years, according to PTI.

Opposition in the state - the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - has accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state Government of attempting to "cover-up" the cause of the mysterious illness. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that it was wrong on the part of the Health Minister to refute possibilities of water contamination or drainage problems. He said it was also wrong to dismiss the symptoms of the affected persons as mass hysteria. By saying so, the Government was getting away from its responsibility at a time when the people are in need of all possible help.

