Eluru Mysterious Disease: Pesticides' Residue Possible Reason; CM Instructs Deeper Study

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Institute of Chemical Technology (NICT) in a report to Andhra Pradesh government stated that the pesticides remains could be the cause of disease which affected the people of Eluru. How it entered into bodies should be further investigated.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference on the cause for illness in Eluru with experts. The CM said all types of tests should be conducted so that incidents like Eluru would not repeat.

Chief Minister instructed officials to focus on maintenance of dumping yards and to conducts all possible tests across West Godavari district. Also drinking water samples from all sources in all the districts should be tested. All these tests should be analysed and necessary action should be taken. CM added that AIIMS and IICT should conduct a deep study on long term on the causes of the outbreak in Eluru and asked the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan for the same. A plan should be made to set up three state-level labs.

National Institution of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad has reported residues of pesticides were found in the samples of tomato and brinjal and these pesticides could have been the reason for illness.

Report from AIIMS, New Delhi states that lead was detected in blood of the patients and nickel was found in all the milk samples. Organochlorine was the reason for illness in the patients and pesticides could be the reason for the presence of Organochlorine and would have entered the human body in the process of the food cycle. They said lead was found in blood samples of relatives of patients and long term study is needed on it.

Experts from IICT said 21 samples of water were collected along with blood samples of people and animals. No traces of heavy metals like lead, nickel and arsenic were found in water samples and also pesticides residues were also not found in water samples. Endosulfan and DDD were traced in blood samples. Lead was found in some blood samples and no traces of organophosphates were found.

National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Hyderabad had also conducted tests on air pollution in Eluru and said the pollution of air was in permissible limits. They have tested underground water and surface water and found all metals are in permissible limits except mercury. They said the concentration of mercury is high in underground water compared to surface waters and it could be due to the solid waste burning.

Image Credits: PTI